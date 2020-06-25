At the Races: The election’s in the mail

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Kate Ackley, Stephanie Akin and Bridget Bowman

We got yet another reminder of the unpredictability of the 2020 campaign cycle in this week’s Democratic primaries, with the decisive victory of Cameron Webb in a House race in Virginia and the possibility that House candidate Jamaal Bowman in New York and Senate hopeful Charles Booker in Kentucky could win races that were still too close to call.

All three are Black men whose competitors had formidable advantages, leading to much speculation about whether backlash against President Donald Trump’s antagonism of recent protesters, combined with the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Black communities and the mainstreaming of the Black Lives Matter movement, could result in a sea change for Black Democrats similar to the wave of women elected in 2018.

Bowman, a former middle school principal, appeared to embrace that narrative when he declared victory Wednesday over House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot L. Engel in New York’s 16th District. “I’m a Black man who was raised by a single mother in a housing project. That story doesn’t usually end in Congress,” Bowman said. “But today, that 11-year old boy who was beaten by police is about to be your next representative.”