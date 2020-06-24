Prison-bound ex-Rep. Chris Collins replaced in New York election

Republican state Sen. Chris Jacobs won Tuesday’s special election in New York’s 27th District to replace former GOP Rep. Chris Collins, who resigned last year and has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for insider trading.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Jacobs was leading Democrat Nate McMurray, 69 percent to 30 percent, when The Associated Press called the race for the upstate New York district outside Buffalo. McMurray, a former town supervisor, narrowly lost to Collins in 2018.

Jacobs was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who carried the seat by 24 points in 2016. Collins was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump that year.

GOP leaders chose Jacobs as their nominee for the special election. First elected to the state Senate in 2016 after serving as Erie County clerk, Jacobs is personally wealthy and loaned his campaign $446,000.

Jacobs has closely aligned himself with Trump, recently telling The Buffalo News, “It is my hope that Donald Trump wins reelection so he can continue to do the significant things he’s doing to put this nation on a better path.”