Colorado is turning blue. Will that help Andrew Romanoff?

Andrew Romanoff is about to find out what, if any, difference a decade makes.

The former Colorado House speaker is taking on former Gov. John Hickenlooper in the state’s Democratic Senate primary next week, in a contest reminiscent of Romanoff’s 2010 Senate primary race against Michael Bennet, now the state’s senior senator.

Democrats believe the state has moved in their direction since then, and that shift has made GOP Sen. Cory Gardner extremely vulnerable in November.

For Romanoff, the question is whether the state has changed so much in the last decade that voters will rally behind a candidate who supports liberal policies such as “Medicare for All” and the Green New Deal.

Romanoff and his allies believe it has.