A second look at the Colorado Senate race

ANALYSIS — For the last week, national Republican strategists have been unloading on Colorado Democratic Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor and mayor of Denver.

Their goals? First, to damage the Democratic front-runner going into a June 30 primary against former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who is running from Hickenlooper’s left. And second, to weaken Hickenlooper for the general election against GOP incumbent Cory Gardner should the former governor make it to the fall.

Hickenlooper has plenty of assets, but he also has some political baggage and isn’t as good a campaigner as Gardner, who is poised, personable and invariably smiling.

Can Gardner pick his opponent?

According to a recent Associated Press story, the state Ethics Commission found Hickenlooper “guilty of violating ethics laws by accepting a flight on a private plane to a ceremony naming the USS Colorado and by accepting a limousine ride at the exclusive Bilderberg meetings in Rome. The commission fined Hickenlooper $2,750 — the highest fine in its history and twice the estimated cost of the two trips.”

Republicans portray the relatively minor violations as disastrous for the former governor.