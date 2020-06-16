As Kentucky Democrats fill out absentee ballots that will decide next week who takes on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, they have to decide whether they want a fundraising powerhouse who might appeal to moderate independents or if that moderation will turn off liberals so much there’s no chance she could beat the six-term incumbent.

State Rep. Charles Booker offers a very different path forward than retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath, long seen as the front-runner. But as Booker’s appeal surged with endorsements from the state’s two largest newspapers as well as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, even his own polling has shown him trailing McGrath, who gained national attention in her unsuccessful challenge to Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr in 2018.

The third candidate in the race, Mike Broihier, a farmer and retired Marine, touts supporters such as former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Like Yang, Broihier is pushing for universal basic income and has been working to pick up support of his own, arguing that he is the best suited to take on McConnell.

Whose approach will best appeal to primary voters?

The answer is complicated by a primary that may be conducted overwhelmingly by mail, with state and county election officials scrambling to keep up with unprecedented demand for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.