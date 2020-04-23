As Katie Porter builds massive war chest, GOP starts looking at 2022

First-term Democrats recently expanded their financial advantage in competitive House races, and few places had a gap wider than California's 45th District.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has built up a massive campaign war chest, ending the first fundraising quarter of 2020 with nearly $4.6 million on hand. That's more than 30 times the total of her GOP opponent, Mission Viejo Councilman Greg Raths, who had $151,000 on hand.

In 2019, Porter proved she had built a loyal donor base by raising more than $1 million for three quarters in a row. Then she followed up this year with $2.1 million raised from January through March.

GOP strategists still believe the one-time protege to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is too liberal for the traditionally Republican district. But some say her strong fundraising is putting the 45th District out of reach in 2020.

"There's a view that the 45th is a two-cycle project," said California GOP strategist Matt Cunningham, meaning it might take until the 2022 midterms to really oust her.