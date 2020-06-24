K Street may mostly skip political conventions this year

Lobbyists from K Street’s biggest firms and associations may end up skipping this year’s political conventions, as they grapple with fears of the coronavirus and fallout from related location and date changes.

Discombobulated from all the uncertainty, the influence sector’s plans, with conventions set to begin in about two months, are totally in flux.

Typically, this close to the nominating conventions, lobbyists would have booked hotel rooms, arranged for event spaces to host receptions and scored passes to attend high-profile speeches, including those of the party nominees.

Not this year.

Republicans announced plans to move part of their convention — including a “celebration” with President Donald Trump — from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, amid squabbles with the Tar Heel State’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over the number of people who would be in an indoor venue. Democrats, meanwhile, postponed their Milwaukee convention from July to the week of Aug. 17 because of the pandemic.