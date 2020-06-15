K Street backrooms morph into ‘the Zoom where it happens’

More than 70 percent of them believe that even after the COVID-19 threat ebbs, it will still be much more difficult to meet with federal policymakers in person, according to a recent survey by the Public Affairs Council. More than 60 percent of those respondents expect the pandemic will usher in a decline in traditional lobbying trips to the Hill and will bring about an even faster rise in digital advocacy and grassroots campaigns than what was already underway. And 83 percent said videoconferences increasingly will fill that role.

“I was actually very surprised that such a strong majority said they strongly agreed,” says Doug Pinkham, who heads the council. “That doesn’t mean there’s not a great value in showing up. But we’ve heard from a number of members of Congress and their staff that they love the Zoom meetings. You can get more done in an hour.”

Fundraisers, too, have moved into cyberspace, though the return of holding those events in person is almost certain. Some lawmakers have already scheduled such activities for this summer.

Still, K Street has come to the conclusion that “what they call shoe-leather lobbying will be more difficult in the future,” Pinkham adds. That’ll affect Beltway insiders and the associations and groups that arrange fly-in visits from around the country.

The worldwide protests offer a real-time example of what that might mean for influencing the legislative agenda. While it may not be possible to sit down with members of Congress in their offices now, if you need proof that showing up in person can make a powerful statement in pushing for policy change just look to the racial justice demonstrations, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by Minnesota police in late May.