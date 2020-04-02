President Donald Trump's call to throw Kentucky Rep. Thomas Masssie out of the Republican Party has raised new questions about whether GOP voters in Massie's district will listen and deny him the party's nomination for another term.

Attorney Todd McMurtry is hoping they do. His primary campaign against Massie has received more attention in recent days, but Massie doesn't see the new spotlight on his race as a a problem.

Massie’s campaign said more than $200,000 in contributions have come in since he stood on the House floor Friday and called for a recorded vote on a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, which was crafted in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. That's more than Massie raised throughout all of 2019.

Massie's push for a recorded vote was denied, but only after leaders in both parties gathered more than 200 lawmakers in the House chamber to establish a quorum, raising concerns about whether lawmakers traveling to D.C. were putting themselves in danger. New York GOP Rep. Peter T. King tweeted that Massie would have blood on his hands if anyone becomes infected with the virus.