Red-eye flights. Eight-hour-plus drives. Whatever it took, more than 216 House members traveled to Washington to ensure there would be a quorum for Friday’s vote on a $2.3 trillion stimulus package to combat the coronavirus and its impacts on the economy.

Most of the members made last-minute arrangements to get to the Capitol after leadership warned them late Thursday that their plans for a quick voice vote were likely to be objected to by Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie.

“What I said from the start of all this is I will come back if needed. If I’m not needed, I won’t,” Illinois Democrat Cheri Bustos told CQ Roll Call. “And obviously we needed to make sure we had a quorum, and because of one guy who made a decision to disrupt things that were working pretty smoothly, both on the Republican and the Democratic side.”