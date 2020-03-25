10 highlights from the coronavirus stimulus package

Almost 900 pages make up the text for the package Congress hopes will boost the economy and relieve the country from the growing strain of the novel coronavirus.

In case you didn’t have time while social distancing to review the entire stimulus, we've rounded up the highlights here.

Pick your preferred pronunciation — Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders-style — of “billions and billions” and read aloud. But remember the scale of these matters as you interpret the staggering figures:

A person can count to a million in under two weeks, but it would take more than 30 years to count to one billion.

$139B to state and local governments

The bill stipulates that within 30 days of enactment the Treasury secretary shall distribute funds to state and local governments. Amounts going to each of the 50 states will be determined in proportion to the population, with no state government receiving less than $1.25 billion. Eligible local governments are defined as any governing body below the state level having more than 500,000 people under its purview. The inspector general of the Treasury is charged with conducting oversight of receipt and distribution.