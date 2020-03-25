Billions in stimulus bill would aid hospitals, schools and public transit

The massive economic stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic includes a $339.9 billion appropriations package that would provide $100 billion to hospitals and other health providers and suppliers while spreading billions more among emergency disaster relief, schools, public transit and other federal agencies, according to bill text released Wednesday.

The $100 billion for hospitals in the bill (S 3548) — almost a third of the package — would provide reimbursement to cover health care expenses and lost revenue due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Another $27 billion is set aside for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Health and Human Services Department, for research and development of vaccines and therapeutics to fight the virus and other medical needs. The sum includes up to $16 billion to be used to replenish the Strategic National Stockpile with medical supplies including drugs and protective equipment.

Other large portions of funding include $45 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Relief Fund, $30.9 billion for schools and $25 billion for public transit.

The FEMA money is designed to support state and local efforts to recover from the pandemic including medical response and protective equipment. The package includes $200 million for shelter, food and services under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program; $100 million in grants to firefighters for protective equipment, supplies and reimbursements; $100 million for enhanced sanitation at airport security checkpoints and other airport costs; and other funds for emergency management, the Coast Guard and other agencies.