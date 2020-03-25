Distillers, retailers, pension plans benefit in stimulus plan

The Senate’s economic stimulus agreement is expected to allow companies to put off pension contributions and workers to access retirement savings penalty free, while also correcting two of the most embarrassing drafting errors in the 2017 tax code overhaul.

It would also provide a long-sought fix to allow workers to exclude student loan repayment assistance from their employers from their taxable income, similar to the current treatment for employer-provided tuition aid. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats touted that provision in the emerging agreement.

The bill also would relax rules on taking out loans against retirement savings and waive a $13.50 per proof gallon federal excise tax paid by distillers on alcohol that they use to make hand sanitizers, according to a draft of the legislation circulating Wednesday. That would be a pleasant surprise since lobbyists as of Tuesday hadn't expected the language to make it into the final version, and it was left out of prior iterations.

Perhaps the most important retirement feature expected to be in the bill is allowing companies to delay required pension plan contributions until the end of 2020, said Lynn Dudley, senior vice president at the American Benefits Council, which represents the country’s largest employers on benefit matters.

“That gives companies flexibility” though they’ll have to pay interest, she said. “It puts cash in companies’ hands now.”