Airlines get what they wanted in Senate stimulus negotiations

The latest Senate effort to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic includes $29 billion in loans and $29 billion in grants — the exact amount requested by the airline industry.

The stimulus bill released Wednesday matches what Airlines for America, an industry group representing major airlines, had called for: immediate grant relief of $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo airlines and with an additional $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo airlines in zero-interest loans and loan guarantees.

Earlier versions of the Senate bill had included only loans, but the airline industry, unions and Democrats protested, saying the industry needed an immediate infusion of cash to preserve jobs. The most recent draft also includes $3 billion for contractors — a request by unions, which said some of the most at-risk employees were contractors such as wheelchair attendants and those who clean the aircraft.

The latest bill also includes the $10 billion requested by U.S. airports, which estimate that they will lose at least $14 billion as a result of the pandemic.

“The entire airport industry is extremely grateful Congress and the Trump administration have stepped up to help offset a portion of the $14 billion and counting that airports will lose this year as a result of the steep, unexpected drop in travel brought about by the coronavirus health pandemic,” said Kevin M. Burke, Airports Council International-North America president and CEO.