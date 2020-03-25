Prisons and courts get coronavirus help in Senate relief bill

The nation’s prisons would get funding and increased priority for protective gear and test kits for COVID-19 under a massive financial rescue package designed to curb the economic damage from the pandemic, while federal courts would get more money and the ability to conduct video or telephone criminal proceedings.

The Senate version of the bill, publicly released Wednesday afternoon, would provide $100 million to the Bureau of Prisons for salaries in the federal prison system to DOJ. The funds would go for correctional officer overtime, personal protective equipment and supplies and inmate medical care and supplies, according to a Republican summary of the bill.

Text of the stimulus package will be added to an unrelated bill previously passed by the House.

The measure also says there is an “urgent” need for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits for the federal prisons, based on “the density of the inmate population, the high traffic, the high volume of inmates, the high rate of turnover of inmates and personnel, and the number of high-security areas.”