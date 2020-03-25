Thursday likely earliest stimulus bill gets to Trump’s desk

Congressional negotiators reached bipartisan agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, but the measure providing aid to individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is not likely to reach President Donald Trump’s desk before Thursday at the earliest.

As Wednesday morning started giving way to the afternoon, lawmakers were still waiting to see the bill’s text. In announcing the deal early Wednesday, negotiators said they were still finalizing some of the language.

The Senate plans to vote on the measure Wednesday, according to a notice from Majority Whip John Thune. But the exact timing of that vote was unclear since the bill would need to be ready and members would need time to review the currently 619-page document before voting.

In his remarks at the opening of the chamber’s session on Wednesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would vote on the relief package sometime during the day, but that exact timing is still under discussion between him and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

With conference calls planned throughout the afternoon on the package, a vote later in the day or into the evening seems most likely.