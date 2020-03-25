Pelosi: Coronavirus stimulus deal an improvement, but under review

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that a massive stimulus agreement reached by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and key members of the Trump administration shows improvement over a GOP proposal released late last week. But she didn't give a clear sign of approval or commit to a House vote.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action," she said in a statement.

Pelosi said the agreement could take negotiators "a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people."

"Thanks to the unity and insistence of Senate and House Democrats, the bill has moved a great deal closer to America’s workers," the California Democrat said in a statement.

