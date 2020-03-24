As some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, push for lifting social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in order to help the economy, economists are joining public health experts in saying such a move risks making everything much worse.

On Tuesday, Trump raised the idea of returning the economy to normal as soon as April 12.

“I’d love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he said on Fox News. "We'll assess at that time and we'll give it some more time if we need a little more time, but we have to open this country up… We can socially distance ourselves and go to work."

He said in a tweet Monday that he would make a decision after a 15-day social distancing period ends about whether to continue such measures.