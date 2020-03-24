Economists say policy timing key to fast coronavirus recovery

Economists watching Washington as it formulates a response to the COVID-19 pandemic said the unique nature of the problem means policy makers are pursuing sometimes contradictory economic goals in which the timing of an action could determine its effectiveness.

First, policymakers are trying to slow the economy to contain the virus. Sending tens of millions of workers home and telling them not to visit restaurants, bars, museums and sporting events is the opposite of economic stimulus.

Second, policymakers are trying to ensure the enforced idleness doesn’t deepen the economic problem by allowing unpaid mortgages or rents to turn into foreclosures or evictions, or by turning temporarily shuttered businesses into permanently closed businesses.

Third, the policymakers are trying to set the stage for the economy to come roaring back when the pandemic ends and the self-quarantines are lifted.

The three policy efforts overlap and the success or failure in addressing any one goal will partly determine how well policies achieve the others.