Coronavirus cases prompt DOJ to close more immigration courts

The Justice Department closed two more immigration courts after announcing Tuesday that someone in each court system had tested positive for coronavirus, but more than three dozen other immigration courts remained open across the country despite widespread calls for their closure.

The Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the immigration court system, initially said it had shut down an immigration court in New York City because of "a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus in EOIR space." The agency closed the city's other two immigration courts earlier this month.

In a tweet Tuesday, it referred all New York-related filings to the closest immigration court in Elizabeth, N.J., but hours later EOIR again took to Twitter to announce that courtroom was being shut down, too.

"Due to a report of the presence of an individual with a test-confirmed coronavirus diagnosis, the Elizabeth Immigration Court will be closed for the rest of the day," the agency said.

The latest closures are part of recent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. EOIR has suspended the hearings of all nondetained individuals until at least April 10. It also has closed, altogether, 12 other immigration courts. In addition to New York, the others are in Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Houston; Louisville, Ky.; Memphis, Tenn.; Newark, N.J.; and Los Angeles.