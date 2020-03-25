White House, Senate leaders agree on coronavirus stimulus package

White House and Senate negotiators announced an agreement early Wednesday morning on a massive financial rescue package designed to curb the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the floor a little after 1:30 a.m. "We're going to pass this legislation later today." He said the chamber would convene at noon and take up the underlying vehicle shortly thereafter.

"After five days of arduous negotiations … we have a bipartisan agreement on the largest rescue package in American history," added Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.

While some of the legislative language had yet to be drafted, officials said they expected to circulate a bill Wednesday that would provide cash payments to families, loans to businesses big and small, an expanded social safety net for the jobless and a major cash infusion for the nation’s hospitals. The price tag was expected to hit $2 trillion or more.