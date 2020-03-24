Coronavirus stimulus talks drag on amid lack of trust, last-minute hang-ups
Negotiators still working through various divides despite being on '2-yard-line' earlier
If the ball was at the 2-yard line earlier Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says penalties may have pushed lawmakers back down the field a bit.
Pelosi, D-Calif., told House Democrats on an afternoon conference call that talks on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue package were in the "red zone," defined as the 20-yard area just before the football goal line.
Pelosi's Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., had said the talks were at the 2-yard line in a floor speech earlier Tuesday. "Of the few outstanding issues, I don't see any that can't be overcome in the next few hours," he said around noon.
But Pelosi said she's holding out for a 15 percent boost in food stamp benefits for low-income households during the COVID-19 crisis and insurance coverage for all aspects of coronavirus testing.
Pelosi also suggested there's still a divide over helping cash-strapped employer pension plans avoid insolvency in the coming years. She said $5 billion was the current figure on the table, short of the $9 billion Democrats were pushing for, though it wasn't clear whether that would be a deal-breaker. Republicans had wanted to keep pension funding out of the bill altogether.
Pelosi also warned Democrats about possible GOP "poison pills" cropping up in the late-stage talks, according to a source on the call who asked for anonymity to share details of a private discussion.
Nonetheless, Pelosi touted several Democratic priorities in the measure, including $150 billion in direct aid for state and local governments suffering steep drops in tax receipts. "They want infinity. Our guys want zero. Add it together and divide by two," a senior Trump administration official, who wasn't authorized to speak for the record, said earlier Tuesday.
She also said negotiators have agreed to $130 billion for hospitals facing sharp losses from canceled elective surgeries and a massive surge in patients being treated for the new illness, of which confirmed U.S. cases have now topped 50,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Pelosi also praised the inclusion of a five-member board, appointed by congressional leaders, to oversee a $500 billion credit facility run by the Treasury Department with the Federal Reserve. That program would lend specifically to airlines, but also firms with a connection to national security as well as other qualifying companies, states and municipalities.
Specifics of airline aid remained to be worked out, however, as the industry and aviation workers were pushing for at least half the aid to be in the form of direct grants to keep workers on payroll. "We continue to work through that," said Eric Ueland, the White House's top lobbyist on Capitol Hill.
The senior administration official earlier said the plan currently calls for airlines to be able to choose whether they want direct aid or loans, but it hadn't been fully resolved as of late afternoon Tuesday.
"I think in some of the areas, particularly when it comes to airlines, that's really important in terms of how that language is written in that fund. So I think that's going to take a few hours, but I'm very hopeful," according to Senate Small Business Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Rubio's portion of the bill now seems to have swelled to some $366 billion for forgivable small-business loans, with $17 billion set aside for businesses in low-income areas and investment companies that provide venture capital to small businesses, according to one version floating around the Capitol on Tuesday. Language had also been added setting aside $10 billion for "economic injury disaster loans" in specially-designated areas.
Trust, but verify
Senate Republicans characterized remaining holdups as mostly about making sure legislative language reflected what the principals have agreed to. "I think we’re at the point of reviewing language to make sure that the language says what we think it says," according to Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Chairman Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.
Pelosi's push for food stamp funding shouldn't be characterized as a "snag," according to Ueland. "We continue to work to see if we can find a solution on that issue that reflects the priorities of Republicans and the interests of Democrats. We’re not there yet," he said.
Republicans had been pushing for a $20 billion increase in Commodity Credit Corporation funding for farmers, which Democrats said they wouldn't agree to without the boost for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which administers food stamps.
Schumer said Democrats had won big increases in hospital funding as well as four months of robust unemployment benefits that would approximate full salary replacement. A Democratic aide familiar with the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the proposal would apply to freelance and gig workers who wouldn't ordinarily qualify, and would top up regular state benefits with an extra $600 a week.
Applicants would also get an extra 13 weeks on top of the regular allotment, which varies by state but is typically 26 weeks, plus extra weeks depending on certain unemployment rate triggers. That language tracks with the version of Senate bill text circulating Tuesday, which wasn't final.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who's been the administration's point man on the stimulus package, didn't see any showstoppers on the way to an agreement.
“I would just say we’re trying to finalize all the documents. Going through a lot of complicated issues and we’re making a lot of progress," he said. “Again we’re trying to get a deal as quick as we get a deal. So, I hope it’s tonight. Absolutely. Still think we can get there.”
David Lerman, Paul M. Krawzak, Doug Sword and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.