Coronavirus stimulus talks drag on amid lack of trust, last-minute hang-ups

If the ball was at the 2-yard line earlier Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says penalties may have pushed lawmakers back down the field a bit.

Pelosi, D-Calif., told House Democrats on an afternoon conference call that talks on the massive $2 trillion economic rescue package were in the "red zone," defined as the 20-yard area just before the football goal line.

Pelosi's Senate counterpart, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., had said the talks were at the 2-yard line in a floor speech earlier Tuesday. "Of the few outstanding issues, I don't see any that can't be overcome in the next few hours," he said around noon.

But Pelosi said she's holding out for a 15 percent boost in food stamp benefits for low-income households during the COVID-19 crisis and insurance coverage for all aspects of coronavirus testing.

Pelosi also suggested there's still a divide over helping cash-strapped employer pension plans avoid insolvency in the coming years. She said $5 billion was the current figure on the table, short of the $9 billion Democrats were pushing for, though it wasn't clear whether that would be a deal-breaker. Republicans had wanted to keep pension funding out of the bill altogether.