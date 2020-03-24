In coronavirus aid debate, GOP sees a favorite target: green new deal

"They wanted to give unprecedented authority to organized labor and to address fuel emissions standards for airlines, none of which is relevant to the immediate crisis that is at hand,” Cornyn said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “This sideshow should not be part of the minority leader’s priorities.”

Among other provisions, the House bill would provide $1 billion for the Transportation Department to buy fuel-inefficient planes from airlines that they would replace with new models with lower carbon emissions. It would also mandate a study of climate change mitigation efforts in the airline industry.

'Cash for clunkers'

Marc Scribner, senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, said there's little incentive for airlines to participate in a "cash for clunkers" arrangement, recalling the Obama administration's effort to encourage car buying after the 2008 financial crisis. "It makes more sense," he said, "for them to keep their older aircraft," which are often paid fully paid for.

"These are aircraft airlines want to use to sell off to raise cash or to use as collateral to get conventional loan financing," he said, adding, "I don’t think $1 billion for an airline 'cash for clunkers' program would address anything to do with the coronavirus outbreak but may actually put airlines at a disadvantage in terms of using normal means to keep themselves afloat."

In a string of Senate floor speeches Monday and Tuesday, Republicans often invoked the Green New Deal, a massive policy proposal to overhaul the U.S. economy and reduce emissions, in their critiques of Democratic priorities.