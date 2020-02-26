Interior official: Border wall helps environment, sacred sites

An Interior Department official defended the Trump administration’s construction of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico as an environmental good, arguing that erecting that barrier will help at-risk plants, animals and Native American cultural sites from damage even as lawsuits allege otherwise.

Testifying Wednesday before the House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States at a hearing about the destruction of tribal sites and artifacts, Scott Cameron said a border wall would benefit the regional environment.

“If you’re limiting the traffic, those resources are easier to restore and less likely to be damaged,” said Cameron, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget at Interior.

The border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, a hallmark of President Donald Trump’s political campaigns and his time in the White House, has triggered a raft of environmental lawsuits, including over the destruction of ancestral sites sacred to Native Americans, which federal agencies have been detonating with explosives to clear space for wall construction.

