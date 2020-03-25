More than $10 billion for Pentagon in Senate COVID-19 bill

Congress is set to give the Defense Department $10.5 billion in the emergency stimulus package finalized by senators Wednesday to help with its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Broadly speaking, the package addresses six broad categories of cost: personnel, operations and maintenance, purchasing, investment, health care, and insurance coverage. Text of the stimulus package will be added to an unrelated bill previously passed by the House.

Of those, the largest chunk — $3.8 billion — would go to the Defense Health Program, which provides medical care to Defense Department personnel, including active duty troops and their dependents. An additional $1.1 billion is slated for Tricare, the insurance program that oversees the benefits to those people.

The bill also would provide $1.2 billion to pay members of the Army and Air Force National Guard who are being activated by governors across the country. As of Tuesday, governors had activated 9,000 Guard troops, and Gen. Joseph Lengyel, the head of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters he expects that number to continue to grow in coming days and weeks.