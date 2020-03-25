Developing: What’s in the coronavirus stimulus package

The supplemental appropriations section of the coronavirus economic stimulus package agreed to by Senate leaders and the White House is expected to total $330 billion, according to a summary circulated Wednesday ahead of the official release.

Almost one-third of that, $100 billion, is direct aid to hospitals and other health care providers and suppliers.

Final details of the bill were still being worked out late Wednesday morning, according to a source in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.

Here is how the package is summarized:

$100 billion for a new program to provide direct aid to health care institutions on the front line of the pandemic — hospitals, public entities, nonprofits, and Medicare and Medicaid enrolled suppliers and institutional providers — to cover costs related to the public health crisis.