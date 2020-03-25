States get what they sought in coronavirus stimulus, but say it’s not enough

The Senate’s proposed stimulus bill includes most of what governors had asked for in direct payments to states, but key state leaders said the amount wouldn’t be enough to cover the costs of responding to the pandemic and offset revenue lost to the declining economy.

The bill would create a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state, territorial, tribal and local governments. All but $11 billion would go directly to states. The $11 billion would be for the District of Columbia, territories and tribal governments.

Local governments with 500,000 or more residents would be able to apply for their own direct funding, with smaller ones needing to go through their state sums. A population-based formula would determine the amount each state receives, with no state seeing less than $1.25 billion, including funds set to local governments.

The fund, one of the last measures added in the final hours of negotiation, reflects a request the National Governors Association made last week for a $150 billion state stabilization fund. But NGA leaders, citing revenue lost to the declining economy, said Wednesday it wasn’t enough.

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, chairman of the NGA, said he was encouraged by the funding but it’s “not nearly enough for us, or for other states.” States would continue pushing for more federal help in future stimulus packages, he said.