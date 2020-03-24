Distillers rushing to make hand sanitizers are now seeking a tax break

Looking for a nice single-malt hand sanitizer? Or maybe something in a vodka or gin?

Hundreds of liquor distillers say they have already begun — or are planning — to turn over a portion of their liquor production to addressing the nationwide shortage of another alcohol-intensive product — hand sanitizers.

“There’s well over 350-plus distillers around the country that have been mobilizing … pivoting to take their distilled spirits and make hand sanitizers,” said Chris Swonger, president and chief executive of the Distilled Spirits Council, a Washington-based association.

Now, distillers want an exemption on a tax that’s typically levied on spirit production.

The Distilled Spirits Council is lobbying to get an add to the $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package being negotiated in Congress that would exempt any of the hand sanitizers made by distillers from the $13.50 per proof gallon federal excise tax on liquor products.