Rep. Joe Cunningham announced Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19,” the South Carolina Democrat said in a statement.

Cunningham was tested Thursday and got his results Friday, he said, adding him to a growing list of lawmakers who have been personally infected or affected by the virus.

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah and Florida Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart have also said they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.