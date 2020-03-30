Rep. Mark Meadows resigns to become White House chief of staff

Rep. Mark Meadows has officially resigned from Congress, clearing the path to legally become President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

The North Carolina Republican made the move official with a Monday letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, informing her of his resignation, effective at 5 p.m.

“Serving the people of North Carolina’s eleventh congressional district for these last seven years has been the honor of my life,” Meadows wrote. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity.”

The House is next scheduled to meet in a pro forma session Tuesday at 3 p.m., when Meadows’ resignation should be announced and the House member count adjusted to reflect the vacancy.

Meadows looked like he was already in the role last week as he made the rounds with top Trump administration officials negotiating a deal with Congress on the coronavirus economic stimulus package, which the president signed into law Friday.