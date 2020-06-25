This week’s key primary contests in Kentucky and New York have provided yet more evidence that Election Day will last beyond the first Tuesday in November.

In both states, the abundance of absentee ballots that did not need to be received by Tuesday is leading to lengthy delays in reporting of election results, putting campaigns in a kind of suspended animation.

New York and Kentucky both accepted ballots as long as they were postmarked by election day, and the numbers of absentee voters surged because of precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots can be received as late as Saturday in Kentucky and June 30 in New York.

Joe Burns, a former deputy director at the New York State Board of Elections, said the counting of absentee ballots in November could take even longer.

“I think weeks could potentially be generous if you’re talking about the number of absentee ballots in a given race going from, say, 4 or 5 percent to 40 or 50 percent,” Burns told reporters Wednesday. “If you go and increase the number of absentee ballots by a factor of 10, you would think it’s going to take that much longer.”