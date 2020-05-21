At the Races: (Democratic) Party like it’s 2018

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

If there was any doubt about Democrats’ plans to make the 2020 elections all about health care, the leaders of each national Democratic organization cleared that up this week with an unusual joint memo.

“Voters know that Democrats are the party of health care. We’re going to keep reminding them of that through November,” the leaders of the five major party organizations, including the Democratic National Committee and the House and Senate campaign arms, said in a joint statement.

Democrats believe focusing on GOP efforts to dismantle the 2010 health care law led to success up and down the ballot in 2018. And their memo underscores how they’re doubling down on the issue amid a global health crisis. Republicans still believe they can pin vulnerable Democrats to more liberal policies like “Medicare for All,” but that may be more difficult with former Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, who instead supports adding a public health care option.

Democrats are already going on the attack on health care. Look no further than the hotly contested Montana Senate race where the state’s Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is challenging incumbent GOP Sen. Steve Daines.