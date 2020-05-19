McCarthy touts newly sworn-in Republicans as a sign of positive November

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy trotted out the two newest members of his conference — fresh off special election wins last week — in what he took as a promising harbinger that his party will retake the chamber after voters cast their ballots in November.

McCarthy stood outside the Capitol on Tuesday, flanked by the new members: fellow California Republican Mike Garcia and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, who were sworn in earlier in the morning by Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a pro forma session.

“Both of them have a good indication of what November is going to be like,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy led off by praising Garcia, who flipped California’s 25th District. The suburban Los Angeles seat had been vacant for months after Democratic freshman Katie Hill resigned amid a sex scandal and ethics probe.

“If you look, in California, we have not flipped a Democrat seat in more than 22 years,” the minority leader said said. “Since 1998.”