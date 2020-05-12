Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany won the special election in Wisconsin on Tuesday to fill former GOP Rep. Sean P. Duffy’s House seat in a race that both parties were watching for signs of how President Donald Trump would do in November.

With 69 percent of precincts reporting in the 7th District, Tiffany, a former owner with his wife of a river cruise line, led Democrat Tricia Zunker, the Wassau School Board president, 58 percent to 42 percent when The Associated Press called the race.

The special election was triggered by Duffy’s resignation in September after learning that his unborn ninth child had a heart condition that would require surgery.

The 7th District, which stretches from central to northwestern Wisconsin, has been fertile territory for Republicans in recent years. President Donald Trump carried it by 20 points in 2016, while Duffy won a fifth term two years later by a similar margin.