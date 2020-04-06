Wisconsin governor orders Tuesday’s elections postponed; Legislature sues

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued a last-minute executive order to delay in-person voting for Tuesday’s elections, but it was almost immediately challenged by Republican leaders of the state legislature.

The wrangling between lawmakers and Evers, a Democrat, ensured continued confusion over the status of the contest, the only April election in the country that had been set to go ahead with in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s order called for rescheduling voting in the presidential primary and elections to fill a Supreme Court seat and local offices to June 9. It also called the Legislature into session Tuesday to deal with the delay.

Evers had called the Legislature into session Saturday, but it took no action.

“I could not in good conscience allow any type of gathering that would further the spread of this disease and put more lives at risk,” Evers said Monday in a video press conference. “There is no sufficiently safe way to administer in-person voting tomorrow.”