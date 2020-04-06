Wisconsin governor orders Tuesday’s elections postponed; Legislature sues
Polling sites consolidated as workers said they’d stay home
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday issued a last-minute executive order to delay in-person voting for Tuesday’s elections, but it was almost immediately challenged by Republican leaders of the state legislature.
The wrangling between lawmakers and Evers, a Democrat, ensured continued confusion over the status of the contest, the only April election in the country that had been set to go ahead with in-person voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s order called for rescheduling voting in the presidential primary and elections to fill a Supreme Court seat and local offices to June 9. It also called the Legislature into session Tuesday to deal with the delay.
Evers had called the Legislature into session Saturday, but it took no action.
“I could not in good conscience allow any type of gathering that would further the spread of this disease and put more lives at risk,” Evers said Monday in a video press conference. “There is no sufficiently safe way to administer in-person voting tomorrow.”
But Republican state House and Senate leaders said in a statement that election officials should plan to hold the election Tuesday as planned. They pointed out Evers previously said he does not have the legal authority to move the election and vowed to challenge the order in the state Supreme Court.
“The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach,” state House Speaker Robin Vos and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state."
Evers said the situation in the state had changed drastically in the past two weeks, causing him to reassess his previous commitment to moving ahead with the election. Death rates have continued to rise, and municipal polling places have been forced to consolidate to account for poll workers who told election officials they were going to stay at home.
As of Monday afternoon, voters were still learning of last-minute changes to polling locations and some voters had not received absentee ballots they had requested.
Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the state’s chief elections official, pleaded for patience during a call with reporters Monday.
“We all are doing this for the first time,” she said. “Poll workers are doing this for the first time. Our whole country is doing this for the first time.”
The state has already seen a surge in voters wanting to vote by mail. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced it had received more than 1 million requests for absentee ballots, a record high.
Karen Hobart, president of Common Cause, on Thursday told reporters she had concerns about stringent requirements to request absentee ballots, a shortage of poll workers, a shortage of supplies such as envelopes to send absentee ballots to voters, and the possibility that voters would not be able to return ballots by the deadline.
At the time of the press call, the deadline to return ballots was 8 p.m. on Election Day. But later on Thursday, a federal judge extended that deadline to April 13.
"What we have is a state ill-equipped to deal with the election and more has to be done,” Hobart said.
Evers said he had not made a decision about whether to proceed with a special congressional election in the 7th district to fill the House seat open since the September resignation of former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy. That contest is scheduled for May 12.