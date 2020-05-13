For the first time in more than two decades, Republicans have flipped a Democratic House seat in California.

Democrat Christy Smith conceded Wednesday afternoon that GOP Navy veteran Mike Garcia “is the likely victor” in the special election to replace former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill in California’s 25th District.

Garcia led Smith, a state assemblywoman, 56 percent to 44 percent, with 81 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning. But he stopped short of declaring victory Tuesday night, telling supporters and reporters on a conference call only that the campaign “made history.”

Ballots mailed Tuesday will still count if they are received by Friday. While Smith said it was important to count every vote, the special election for the remainder of Hill’s term was effectively over, she indicated, adding that she was looking toward November, when she and Garcia will face off again for a full two-year term.

“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor,” Smith wrote in a post on Facebook. “As such, I’d like to congratulate him. That said, this is just one step in the process.”