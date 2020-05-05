Race to replace Katie Hill tests tactics of pandemic politicking

Votes typically take a while to count in California because ballots postmarked on Election Day are valid, so it’s possible the winner may not be known on May 12. The 25th District race also is taking place almost entirely by mail, so it could take even longer to count ballots, depending on turnout.

In a district in the Los Angeles suburbs that flipped from red to blue in 2018, both parties are watching the race for lessons about virtual campaigning heading into November. But campaign operatives also cautioned not to extrapolate too much from one race in a tumultuous environment.

“I don't know if this race is the canary in the coal mine,” said Andrew Acosta, a California Democratic strategist who is not involved in the race. “We don’t know where we’re going to be in a week, let alone two months.”

Virtual campaigns

The pandemic has dominated the final weeks of the race to replace Hill, who resigned last year amid allegations of improper relationships with staff. Roughly two weeks after the March 3 primary, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order, forcing the candidates to shift to virtual campaigning.

Neither Smith nor Garcia was available for interviews, but both sent statements about how the pandemic has affected their campaigns. Smith said her campaign has shifted from physical to virtual interactions with voters, using video conference calls and remote phone banks. Garcia has held virtual town halls, and his campaign has more than 400 volunteers making phone calls.