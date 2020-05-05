Six months from Election Day, expect the expected

Anything can happen in November. At least that’s what we’re supposed to say. But is it really true?

Even in the middle of a global pandemic and after a historic impeachment process, the political environment hasn’t changed dramatically over the last year and a half. The coronavirus has crippled the economy and locked down the country, but it hasn’t been able to change voters’ minds.

With six months to go before Election Day, President Donald Trump should be regarded as at least a narrow underdog for reelection, the Senate majority is firmly in play, and Democrats are likely to maintain control of the House. That’s about how things looked six months ago, when the elections were a year away. And that’s good news for Democrats.

So what would need to happen for that outlook to change?

1. Trump needs to improve his standing

That will be difficult considering his job approval rating and his reelection standing have been remarkably consistent, and precarious, up to this point.