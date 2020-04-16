GOP super PAC enters special election battle in California

“CLF is investing in this race because we believe with a highly-targeted, surgical approach we can make a real difference,” the group’s president, Dan Conston, said in a statement. “Californians need the proven and steady leadership of Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia to lead our country out of these turbulent times — not another career politician only looking out for herself, like Christy Smith.”

Smith called similar attacks on her education record from the National Republican Congressional Committee misleading. The California Federation of Teachers has endorsed her, and also said the attacks were disingenuous.

CLF’s effort underscores how important the 25th District seat, which Hill won in 2018 by defeating Republican Rep. Steve Knight by 9 percentage points, is to the GOP. Since the March 3 primary, both the NRCC and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have aired ads in the expensive Los Angeles media market focused on the race.

Knight’s loss in 2018 came two years after Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in the 25th District by 7 points. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race Likely Democratic.

Garcia’s campaign announced Tuesday that he raised just over $1 million in the first three months of this year, and his campaign had $500,000 on March 31. Smith’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on her fundraising totals. Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission were due by midnight on Wednesday.