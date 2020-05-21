‘A game-changer’: Pandemic forces shift in black voter outreach

Alicia Reece had organized “Souls to the Polls” events before, but, in the age of COVID-19, this year had to be different.

Instead of shepherding voters from African American churches to polling places in the Ohio’s hastily rescheduled primary last month, Reece and volunteers for her campaign for county commissioner guided voters through church parking lots to fill out applications to vote by mail, something black voters in particular are not used to doing.

“We’re talking about a culture shift,” Reece said in a recent phone interview.

Democrats nationally are now facing the same dilemma. Success in November may depend on turning out black voters, but a history of facing voter suppression has fueled skepticism among African Americans about voting by mail and a preference to vote in person.

Strategies to ensure black turnout are being redrawn as Democratic groups and grassroots organizations test messages in real time to determine how best to educate African American voters reluctant about casting mail-in ballots and reassure them that it is safe and secure. It’s a three-front battle, playing out in the courts, in federal and state legislatures, and on the campaign trail.