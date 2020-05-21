Democrats sending digital mobilization help to key districts

Thirty House campaigns around the country will get help from Washington designing digital organizing programs under an initiative being launched by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to deal with the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic in reaching voters face to face.

The “campaign mobilization directors” hired by the DCCC will work with campaign field directors and help troubleshoot digital platforms, according to a committee strategy memo shared first with CQ Roll Call.

The effort comes after Democrats lost a House seat in a special election on May 12 that Republicans touted as a sign they could take back the chamber. In California’s 25th District, Republican Navy veteran Mike Garcia defeated Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith in a seat Hillary Clinton carried by 7 points in 2016. Garcia and Smith will face each other again in November, when Democrats contend their base voters are more likely to turn out.

DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos and executive director Lucinda Guinn referenced the contest in their memo, noting that the special election allowed the committee to test turnout strategies and online mobilization tools.

“Already, the DCCC is putting those lessons into practice: reconfiguring our field investments to cater to each district’s unique COVID-19 needs, hiring field directors in over 40 districts, and, for the first time, hiring mobilization directors in individual districts,” they wrote. “This pilot program is launching in over 30 districts, with the ability to scale further to meet the needs of the battlefield.”