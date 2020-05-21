Ratcliffe wins Senate approval to be intelligence director

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the nation's intelligence services Thursday.

While Democrats lined up against the confirmation of Texas Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe to be director of national intelligence, they did not fight Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s effort to set up a speedy confirmation vote ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“John Ratcliffe will lead the intelligence community in countering threats from great powers, rogue nations and terrorists — and ensuring that work is untainted by political bias,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday on the Senate floor.

The final vote, 49-44, was predictably partisan. But Democrats have not been pleased with the acting intelligence director, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, so there was little incentive to try to stall Ratcliffe’s inevitable confirmation.

Democrats had expressed concern both about Ratcliffe’s qualifications for the job and for past overstatements he made about his record.