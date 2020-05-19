Rosendale recycles campaign ad for House race in Montana

Initially, it looked like the first socially distanced campaign ad of the cycle. But I knew I had seen those well-spaced Montanans before.

Montana Republican Matt Rosendale is on the air with a 15-second television ad in the Billings market, according to Kantar/CMAG, ahead of the June 2 primary. Rosendale, the state auditor, is a top contender for the open seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running for governor, again.

“Liberals are fighting President Trump on illegal immigration,” Rosendale says in the ad, seated in a circle of supporters. “They push for amnesty. They protect sanctuary cities. I stand with President Trump, and we’ll build that wall.”

While the first ring of Montanans are seated less than a foot apart, those in the second ring are multiple feet apart and could almost pass for proper social distancing in the coronavirus era.

Maybe Montanans were visionaries, but the spacing was awkward a couple years ago, when the footage first ran.