At the Races: 6 months to go

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Painting a picture of where the battle for control of the House and Senate stands six months before Election Day can be tricky, especially when only eight states have held their congressional primaries and pandemic-postponed runoffs are still pending in such places as Texas and Alabama.

But by now we do have a good sense of which lawmakers could be in trouble. So it was time to update our lists of the 10 most vulnerable senators and House members. These lists came together after many hours on conference calls with operatives in both parties and took into account the 2016 presidential results, fundraising, polling and race ratings from Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. And when it was over, we wondered: What happened to lawmakers who looked vulnerable at this point in past election cycles?

We went back through our archives, and found mixed results. All 10 House members on our May 2018 vulnerable list lost, some by double digits. Of course, 2018 was a “wave election” and everyone in our top 10 at that point was a Republican. It was a different story in the previous election. Just four House members on a top 10 list published in July 2016 were defeated — and five of the six who won did so by double digits. So depending on the election, vulnerable can be a relative term.

On our list in May 2014, just four of the 10 House members we called most vulnerable lost. But two ended up winning by 4 points or less, and two won only after tough primaries.