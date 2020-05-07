Loeffler leaves subcommittee in attempt to quell stock scandal

In an attempt to further distance herself from a stock scandal consuming her bid to remain in the Senate, Kelly Loeffler has stepped down from an Agriculture subcommittee that oversees commodities.

Earlier this week, the Georgia Republican asked to be removed from the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade, although she remains on the full Agriculture Committee.

“In addition to liquidating her third-party managed stock portfolio, Loeffler has also formally asked to be removed from the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade before the subcommittee convenes or conducts any legislative business,” the statement on her website reads.

The subcommittee Loeffler recused herself from has jurisdiction over agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator for U.S. derivatives markets. (These markets trade futures contracts on agricultural commodities, including corn and beef.)

“Loeffler previously said she would recuse herself on a case by case basis, but it’s now abundantly clear that the media and her adversaries will stop at nothing to attack her and take away from the important work taking place during this public health care crisis,” her spokesperson said in a statement.