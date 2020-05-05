Loeffler still owns millions in individual company stock

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has been scrutinized for stock trades she made after a private briefing on the coronavirus, hung on to millions in corporate securities, her most recent financial filing shows.

The Georgia Republican holds between $5 million and $25 million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) corporate securities stock, a company led by her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher. Loeffler — who receives equity compensation from ICE — made between $1 million and $5 million in capital gains and dividends from her ICE holdings, her filing shows. Sprecher, who also chairs the New York Stock Exchange, has at least $10 million in ICE securities stock and options.

ICE is the company that owns stock exchanges and suppliers of market data. This includes businesses involved in global securities, futures and options trading, making them a crucial underpin of financial market infrastructure.

On April 8, Loeffler pledged in the Wall Street Journal that she and her family would sell their “holdings in managed accounts,” which doesn’t include executive compensation not held at an asset management firm — such as ICE holdings. Loeffler’s report, filed Monday, is a rundown of financial assets that is required by law for new members. It shows that she has yet to divest of ICE.

The subhead in the Wall Street Journal reads: “But to end the distraction, my family will divest from individual stocks.”