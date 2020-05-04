McConnell-Pelosi decision to decline rapid coronavirus testing stirs questions, concerns on Hill

The decision by congressional leaders to not deploy rapid testing for the coronavirus on Capitol Hill comes at a time of rising concern about the rate of infection in the region and the workplace.

For example, Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, has broken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he disagreed with the decision to reject rapid COVID-19 tests offered by the White House.

“I do disagree about the testing,” McCarthy told Politico.

McCarthy’s rare deviation from McConnell highlights the grave safety concerns he has about the disease engulfing — and possibly paralyzing — the Capitol. Over the weekend, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell issued a joint statement saying they declined the Trump administration’s offer and that Congress wants to continue directing resources to front-line facilities.

The Senate convened Monday. Last week, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer — after initially scheduling the chamber to return to Washington May 4 — canceled those plans, citing the Capitol physician’s concerns about it.