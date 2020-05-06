Pandemic precautions make for strange Senate reunion

When the Senate returned to Washington this week for the first time in nearly seven weeks, they found the Capitol transformed by protective measures against the coronavirus and themselves adopting new behaviors in the face of the pandemic.

The floors and sidewalks on Capitol Hill were dotted with large yellow spots placed at six-foot intervals, with the image of footprints and a “Thanks for practicing social distancing” message on them.

“It was like a big game of Twister when I showed up today,” one Capitol worker was overheard saying Monday.

A reporter stands on a marked spot in the Senate subway in an effort to social distance as the Senate reconvenes on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Cafeterias and press galleries both sported new hardware this week, plexiglass partitions protecting staffers stationed behind.

Hustling to vote Monday, many senators were in jeans and sneakers, coming straight from the airport or road trip. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona made a show of pointing to her lavender wig as she cast her vote Monday evening, a signal that her usual platinum blonde coif might require upkeep not available while hair salons remain shuttered.