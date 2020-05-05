Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr opened Tuesday morning’s confirmation hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe to lead the intelligence community with a nod to the unusual circumstances.

“This hearing will be a little bit different. It is perhaps the first congressional hearing held during the extenuating circumstances of the pandemic,” the North Carolina Republican said. “We have a sparse crowd and an expanded dais, reflective of the committee’s adherence to the guidelines put forth by the Rules Committee and the attending physician.”

Indeed, the traditionally bipartisan Intelligence Committee had the dubious duty Tuesday of convening the first Senate hearing since coronavirus-related restrictions upended life on Capitol Hill.

Sporting a beard that he said was an ode to the late Oklahoma GOP Sen. Tom Coburn, who died on March 28, Burr thanked the committee members and staff, as well as journalists in the room serving as a pool representing the broader congressional press corps.

Burr said the committee was doing its best to “hold this nomination hearing in an open setting, or at least as open as current circumstances allow.”