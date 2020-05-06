Senate Rules chairman joins calls for rapid coronavirus testing for lawmakers, staff

The chairman of the Senate committee charged with overseeing operations of the Capitol has talked to the attending physician about the mechanics of deploying rapid testing for members and staff.

“I am in agreement of the view that we should find a way to test members and staff, and that it is not taking resources away from other people, but instead it’s dealing with a group of people that uniquely come together and spread out all over the country, in a way that tries to be respectful to other people's health care needs,” Rules and Administration Chairman Roy Blunt said Wednesday.

Blunt, a Missouri Republican, was expressing agreement with the view of another senior senator, Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. Both men are close allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi declining an administration offer to provide Congress rapid testing kits.

Alexander said Congress itself could turn into a “virus spreading machine,” if members are flying in-and-out of Washington on a regular basis without routine tests.

Like Alexander on Tuesday, Blunt said Wednesday the goal was to help protect, “all of the people on every airplane that a member of Congress is on.”